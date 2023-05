Diane and Charlie Laue of Nicholasville, Ky., claimed a $109,707.07 lottery prize from an Instant Play game played on their 44th wedding anniversary. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

May 1 (UPI) -- A Kentucky couple had more than 109,000 extra reasons to celebrate on their 44th wedding anniversary when they won a jackpot from an Instant Play lottery game. Diane and Charlie Laue of Nicholasville told Kentucky Lottery officials Diane was buying Powerball and Mega Millions tickets on the lottery's website when she decided to try her luck at the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game. Advertisement

She placed three $5 wagers on the game and won big on the third, earning a $109,707.07 jackpot.

Laue said she was in shock when she saw the prize amount.

"She was screaming like a banshee from the house," Charlie Laue told lottery officials.

The couple collected their prize on the same day, which happened to be their 44th wedding anniversary. They said they plan to use some of their prize money to take trips to Hawaii and Paris.