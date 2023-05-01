Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 1, 2023 / 12:04 PM

German man breaks record for assembling Mr. Potato Head blindfolded

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 1 (UPI) -- A German man was awarded an unusual world record when he assembled a Mr. Potato Head toy in 12.11 seconds while blindfolded.

Andre Ortolf, a serial world record-breaker with more than 100 titles to his name, donned a blindfold and started with a fully disassembled Mr. Potato Head toy.

Advertisement

Ortolf added the feet, arms, face and hat to the plastic spud in 12.11 seconds, earning a Guinness World Records title.

Ortolf previously broke the record for the fastest time to finish a Capri Sun after drinking his beverage pouch in 10.41 seconds.

Read More

Severed hand at side of Michigan highway was a rubber fake Missing dog found 6 years later, 470 miles from home Loaf of bread lures escaped pig back home in England

Latest Headlines

Ostriches dance in circles
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Ostriches dance in circles
A group of ostriches are caught in the act as they dance around in circles, competing amongst themselves.
Severed hand at side of Michigan highway was a rubber fake
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Severed hand at side of Michigan highway was a rubber fake
May 1 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police troopers doing a clean-up at the side of a highway said what initially appeared to be a gruesome discovery turned out to be a realistic-looking severed hand made of rubber.
Missing dog found 6 years later, 470 miles from home
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missing dog found 6 years later, 470 miles from home
May 1 (UPI) -- A dog brought into a West Virginia animal shelter was found to have been missing for 6 years from a Virginia home 470 miles away.
Cobra swallows entire snake in road
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cobra swallows entire snake in road
A ferocious cape cobra is seen eating and swallowing another snake whole in a matter of only a few minutes.
Loaf of bread lures escaped pig back home in England
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loaf of bread lures escaped pig back home in England
May 1 (UPI) -- Police in England said a pig spotted running loose on a village road was returned to its owner thanks to a loaf of bread.
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian tourist facing possible flogging after being accused of going on a drunken nude rampage in the Indonesian province of Ache says he felt "almost possessed" at the time.
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
Odd News // 2 days ago
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
April 28 (UPI) -- A British piercing enthusiast broke his own Guinness World Record when the number of flesh tunnels in his face increased to 17.
Alligator removed from South Carolina resident's garage
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alligator removed from South Carolina resident's garage
April 28 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in South Carolina responded to a home where a resident was shocked to find an alligator in his garage.
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
April 28 (UPI) -- A lost dog in Northern Ireland was found 26 days later after walking more than 40 miles to the home of his former owners.
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman won a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement