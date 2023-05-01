German man breaks record for assembling Mr. Potato Head blindfolded

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 1 (UPI) -- A German man was awarded an unusual world record when he assembled a Mr. Potato Head toy in 12.11 seconds while blindfolded. Andre Ortolf, a serial world record-breaker with more than 100 titles to his name, donned a blindfold and started with a fully disassembled Mr. Potato Head toy. Advertisement Ortolf added the feet, arms, face and hat to the plastic spud in 12.11 seconds, earning a Guinness World Records title. Ortolf previously broke the record for the fastest time to finish a Capri Sun after drinking his beverage pouch in 10.41 seconds. Read More Severed hand at side of Michigan highway was a rubber fake Missing dog found 6 years later, 470 miles from home Loaf of bread lures escaped pig back home in England