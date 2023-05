Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a deer spotted stranded in a Montgomery County canal.

Upper Providence Township Fire and Emergency Services said in a Facebook post that firefighters were summoned by local police when a deer was found stranded between the two locks in the Schuylkill Canal.

Firefighters wearing water rescue gear ventured into the cancel to pull the deer back to dry land.

The deer was warmed with blankets and examined by a Pennsylvania State Game Commission warden before being released.