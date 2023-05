A small alligator was rescued after being spotted among the solids being sorted at the Lehigh County WasteWater Treatment Plant in Pennsylvania. Photo courtesy of the Lehigh County Authority/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 1 (UPI) -- Crews at a Pennsylvania wastewater plant received a surprise when they discovered a small alligator at the facility. The Lehigh County Authority said in a Facebook post that workers at the Lehigh County WasteWater Treatment Plant said the baby gator "rode up the climber screen with other solids and survived the journey." Advertisement

The alligator was rescued by workers, who snapped photos of the reptile.

The gator was taken to the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center.