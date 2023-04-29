Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian tourist facing possible flogging after being accused of going on a drunken nude rampage in the Indonesian province of Ache says he felt "almost possessed" at the time.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, of Noosa, Australia, was arrested Thursday on the Island of Simeulue off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia.

Advertisement

Risby-Jones allegedly ran nude through a village near the Lantik Moonbeach Resort chasing and hitting locals. He is also alleged to have injured local fisherman Edi Ron by pushing a motercycle into him. Ron required 50 stitches and broke a bone.

Ron's wife, Eri Saljuana, reported Risby-Jones to the police and residents threatened to burn down the resort in the wake of the rampage.

"To all who I have disrespected and hurt, I am truly sorry, please forgive me," Risby-Jones said in a statement released by his family.

He also apologized for "embarrassing" the Australian nation and expressed his desire to apologize to Saljuana.

While speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Risby-Jones said: "I felt like not myself, like almost possessed."

Ache Province is governed by a parallel Islamist legal structure, which is distinct from the civil codes that govern most of Indonesia.

Advertisement

Sentences under the Sharia-based laws in Ache can involve public floggings for offenses like drinking or adultery.

Risby-Jones is expected to appear in court next week and could face up to five years of incarceration and 40 lashes if he is convicted.