Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian tourist facing possible flogging after being accused of going on a drunken nude rampage in the Indonesian province of Ache says he felt "almost possessed" at the time. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, of Noosa, Australia, was arrested Thursday on the Island of Simeulue off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia. Advertisement Risby-Jones allegedly ran nude through a village near the Lantik Moonbeach Resort chasing and hitting locals. He is also alleged to have injured local fisherman Edi Ron by pushing a motercycle into him. Ron required 50 stitches and broke a bone. Ron's wife, Eri Saljuana, reported Risby-Jones to the police and residents threatened to burn down the resort in the wake of the rampage. "To all who I have disrespected and hurt, I am truly sorry, please forgive me," Risby-Jones said in a statement released by his family. He also apologized for "embarrassing" the Australian nation and expressed his desire to apologize to Saljuana. While speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Risby-Jones said: "I felt like not myself, like almost possessed." Ache Province is governed by a parallel Islamist legal structure, which is distinct from the civil codes that govern most of Indonesia. Advertisement Sentences under the Sharia-based laws in Ache can involve public floggings for offenses like drinking or adultery. Risby-Jones is expected to appear in court next week and could face up to five years of incarceration and 40 lashes if he is convicted. Read More Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases