Advertisement
Odd News
April 29, 2023 / 2:29 PM

Aussie tourist 'very sorry' for drunken, nude rampage in Indonesia

By Patrick Hilsman
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian tourist facing possible flogging after being accused of going on a drunken nude rampage in the Indonesian province of Ache says he felt "almost possessed" at the time.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, of Noosa, Australia, was arrested Thursday on the Island of Simeulue off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia.

Advertisement

Risby-Jones allegedly ran nude through a village near the Lantik Moonbeach Resort chasing and hitting locals. He is also alleged to have injured local fisherman Edi Ron by pushing a motercycle into him. Ron required 50 stitches and broke a bone.

Ron's wife, Eri Saljuana, reported Risby-Jones to the police and residents threatened to burn down the resort in the wake of the rampage.

"To all who I have disrespected and hurt, I am truly sorry, please forgive me," Risby-Jones said in a statement released by his family.

He also apologized for "embarrassing" the Australian nation and expressed his desire to apologize to Saljuana.

While speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Risby-Jones said: "I felt like not myself, like almost possessed."

Ache Province is governed by a parallel Islamist legal structure, which is distinct from the civil codes that govern most of Indonesia.

Advertisement

Sentences under the Sharia-based laws in Ache can involve public floggings for offenses like drinking or adultery.

Risby-Jones is expected to appear in court next week and could face up to five years of incarceration and 40 lashes if he is convicted.

Read More

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases

Latest Headlines

British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
Odd News // 22 hours ago
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
April 28 (UPI) -- A British piercing enthusiast broke his own Guinness World Record when the number of flesh tunnels in his face increased to 17.
Alligator removed from South Carolina resident's garage
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Alligator removed from South Carolina resident's garage
April 28 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in South Carolina responded to a home where a resident was shocked to find an alligator in his garage.
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
April 28 (UPI) -- A lost dog in Northern Ireland was found 26 days later after walking more than 40 miles to the home of his former owners.
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman won a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot.
Nebraska students toss water balloons for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nebraska students toss water balloons for Guinness World Record
April 28 (UPI) -- A Nebraska high school said it broke a Guinness World Record when more than 1,000 students participated in a water balloon toss event.
Stranded bear rescued from Nevada tree using tranquilizer, tarp
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranded bear rescued from Nevada tree using tranquilizer, tarp
April 28 (UPI) -- A bear stuck in a Nevada tree was rescued by wildlife officials and firefighters who tranquilized the bruin and then caught the large animal in a tarp.
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
April 28 (UPI) -- An isolated private island off the coast of Scotland is for sale with an asking price of about $188,000.
'Fog of bees' briefly interrupts PGA Tour's Mexico Open
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Fog of bees' briefly interrupts PGA Tour's Mexico Open
April 28 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour's Mexico Open was briefly interrupted when a swarm of bees sent a group of golfers ducking in the grass.
More than 150 beverages delivered to woman's home without explanation
Odd News // 1 day ago
More than 150 beverages delivered to woman's home without explanation
April 27 (UPI) -- A Sydney, Australia, woman is trying to solve a mystery after hundreds of dollars' worth of drinks, including Gatorade, Powerade, Coke and Fanta started showing up at her home.
Steer escapes during senior prank, runs loose through Chicago suburb
Odd News // 1 day ago
Steer escapes during senior prank, runs loose through Chicago suburb
April 27 (UPI) -- Residents of a Chicago suburb were in for a surprise when a steer escaped during a high school senior prank gone wrong and went running through the town.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
Dog missing for 26 days walked 40 miles to his former home
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
British man breaks world record with 17 flesh tunnels on his face
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
S.C. woman wins $300,000 lottery prize -- her second jackpot in 3 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement