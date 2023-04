A lost dog named Cooper was found after walking more than 40 miles from his new home in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, to his former home in Tobermore. Photo by Lost Paws NI/Facebook

April 28 (UPI) -- A lost dog in Northern Ireland was found 26 days later after walking more than 40 miles to the home of his former owners. Lost Paws NI, a charity dedicated to locating lost dogs and cats, said a golden retriever named Cooper was surrendered by his previous owners, and was later adopted by a new family.

Cooper fled from the car the moment he and his new owner arrived at their home in Dungannon.

Multiple sightings were reported in the ensuing days, but Cooper managed to elude search groups as he crossed County Tyrone.

Cooper was finally captured once he arrived at his former owner's property in Tobermore, more than 40 miles from his new home in Dungannon.

Cooper was reunited with his new owner, who said the dog lost some weight during his long journey but is recovering at home.