A South Carolina woman won $300,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket three years after winning $250,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman won a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just a few years after winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the upstate woman bought her $10 100X scratch-off ticket from the On the Go convenience store on Gossett Road in Spartanburg.

The $300,000 top prize the player scratched off was her second major jackpot in three years.

"Yeah, I've been told I'm lucky," the winner told lottery officials.

She said her latest prize will be used the same way she spent her previous jackpot.

"I blessed people with the first win," she said.