April 28 (UPI) -- A bear stuck in a Nevada tree was rescued by wildlife officials and firefighters who tranquilized the bruin and then caught the large animal in a tarp.

The Reno Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to "a bear-y interesting call" about a bear that had climbed up a tree and seemed unable to get back down.

Firefighters worked together with Nevada Department of Wildlife personnel to develop a rescue plan.

The bear was shot with a tranquilizer dart and firefighters held a tarp like a net under the tree.

Witness Keith Bohn captured video of the moment the bear fell out of the tree and firefighters used the tarp to break the bruin's fall.

NDOW officials said the bear, a 150-pound female, would be relocated to a more suitable habitat.