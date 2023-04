Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 28 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in South Carolina responded to a home where a resident was shocked to find an alligator in his garage.

City of Charleston Animal Protective Services officers responded to Chris Drummond's Charleston home on Friday morning when the resident opened his garage door and discovered an alligator had apparently spent the night inside.

Drummond posted video to Facebook showing the officers using catch poles to wrangle the struggling reptile.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the alligator would be moved to a pond outside the neighborhood.