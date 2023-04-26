Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 26 (UPI) -- A wandering bull made its way to a residential neighborhood in Texas, where it was caught on video by security cameras and surprised witnesses.

The mystery bull was spotted wandering around yards in a Dickinson neighborhood in the early morning.

One resident's Ring doorbell camera recorded the bull walking past their front door, while another resident's home security camera captured the bovine wandering in his driveway.

Witnesses said they do not know where the bull came from.

It was unclear whether the bull was returned to its home or whether local authorities were called about the animal.