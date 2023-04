Firefighters and an animal control officer came to the rescue of a cat that was stranded high up in a Fort Wayne, Ind., tree for at least three days. Photo courtesy of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control/Facebook

April 26 (UPI) -- An Indiana animal control officer teamed up with firefighters to rescue a cat stranded in a tree for at least three days. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that an officer responded alongside the Fort Wayne Fire Department when residents reported a neighborhood cat had been stranded high up in a tree for three or four days.

The cat fled further up the tree, but firefighters received permission from a homeowner to climb on their roof for better access to the feline.

"After over an hour, the firemen were finally able to get the cat to safely fall into a net," the post said.

Firefighters attempted to hand the net over to the animal control officer, but the cat "escaped out of a hole in the net and ran off like a lightning bolt to live its merry community cat life," officials wrote.