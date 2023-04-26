Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 26 (UPI) -- Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to a busy highway on a report of a goat and a pony walking together in the roadway.

The CSP said in a Facebook post that troopers were called to the Interstate 291 east Exit 4 ramp in South Windsor on a report of a wandering goat and pony.

Troopers were able to secure the animal odd couple and contact their owner.

"Thankfully, the owner came to pick up their kids," state police said in a Facebook post.