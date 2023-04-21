Officer Sean Lake rescued six baby raccoons from a creek in Lower Windsor Township, Pa. Photo courtesy of the Lower Windsor Township Police Department

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 21 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police officer came to the rescue of six baby raccoons he found in a creek after their tree fell over. The Lower Windsor Township Police Department said in a release that Officer Sean Lake was dispatched to Schmuck Road to follow up on reports of downed trees and power lines in the area. Advertisement

Lake heard unusual sounds coming from a nearby creek and discovered six baby raccoons in the water with no mother in sight.

Lake, who formerly worked for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said he knew the raccoon parents would be unlikely to return once Met Ed crews arrived to repair the downed lines, so he plucked the babies from the creek.

"They're just innocent little babies, they had no one there to help them, protect them. It was the least I could do," Lake told PennLive.

The officer said the raccoons started purring once he picked them up.

The babies spent the night in a box at Lake's home before he gave them a lift the next day to the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County.