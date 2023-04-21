Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 21 (UPI) -- A member of a beach cleaning crew in Australia found a message in a bottle that spent 10 years in the water.

Ros Evans was cleaning up with Beach Patrol 3280 in Warrnambool, Victoria, when she found the plastic bottle containing a message written by an 8-year-old girl.

The message reads: "My name is Ines Zapcan, I am 8 years old, whoever finds this bottle will have good luck for life from me and my family."

Evans was able to find the now-18-year-old Zapcan on Instagram.

"I sent that bottle off a pier in Portland, Victoria, exactly 10 years ago," Zepcan said in a message to Evans. "I'm sorry we couldn't send a million pounds along with the message, but I'm so glad you guys reached out, it has really brought back a lot of memories for me and my family."

The bottle had traveled about 50 miles in 10 years.

Zepcan said she is now more aware of plastic pollution in the oceans.

"I think I might have some cleaning up to do," she said.