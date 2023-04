Florent Arnaud, Maxime Brugère, Franck Delorme, Nicolas Meunier and Jean Roule broke a Guinness World Record by riding their bikes 636 miles to create a GPS image of a velociraptor. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 20 (UPI) -- A team of French cyclists broke the world record for largest GPS drawing when they created an image of a velociraptor measuring 636 miles. Florent Arnaud, Maxime Brugère, Franck Delorme, Nicolas Meunier and Jean Roule created the GPS image by riding for a total 43 hours and 47 minutes over the source of six days. Advertisement

The cyclists, members of the Cyclos randonneurs Saint-Galmier bicycle group, passed through counties including Cher, Saône-et-Loire, Indre, Nievre, Creuse and Puy-de-Dome to create the dinosaur image.

The team said they chose a velociraptor for the image because it sounds like "vélo," the French word for bicycle.