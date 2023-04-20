Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England waded out into a river in the middle of a city to rescue a deer spotted stranded in the water.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that the Salisbury Fire Station crew teamed up with a water rescue team from Poole Fire Station when a deer was spotted in the River Avon in the middle of Salisbury.

"Oh deer! We had a high-profile rescue of Bambi this afternoon, right in the center of Salisbury," the post said.

Photos show the deer being lifted out of the water and loaded into a crate.

Officials wrote the deer was taken to a local veterinarian "for a check-up."