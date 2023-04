Portage County sheriff's deputies and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden came to the rescue of a bobcat trapped in the front grille of a car. Photo by Sheriff Mike Lukas/Facebook

April 20 (UPI) -- Deputies in Wisconsin helped with the rescue of a bobcat found trapped in the front grille of a driver's car. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said in a Facebook post that "numerous deputies were curious" when they heard a dispatch call about a man who said, "I have a bobcat in my car."

Three deputies arrived on the scene and found the bobcat stuck in the front grille of the vehicle.

A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden was summoned to the scene and pulled the bobcat from its predicament.

It was unclear whether the bobcat had been struck by the car or if it had climbed into the front grille on its own, but Lukas said the animal was not seriously injured and was returned to the wild.