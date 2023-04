Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 19 (UPI) -- Traffic was stopped on a section of highway in Italy on Wednesday morning when an escaped horse ran into the roadway.

The horse was spotted by drivers Wednesday morning on the Naples beltway in Agnano and some witnesses captured video of the equine running against traffic.

Highway officials sent a safety car to the scene and the horse was escorted off the highway in the Vomero-Fuorigrotta area.

The horse was scanned for a microchip and its owner was contacted, officials said.