Odd News
April 19, 2023 / 10:46 AM

'Mermaid' breaks her own record with 30-mile Florida swim

By Ben Hooper
April 19 (UPI) -- A swimmer known as "Mermaid Merle" took a record-breaking 30-mile swim in Florida while wearing a monofin.

Merle Liivand, who earned the nicknames "Mermaid Merle" and "Eco Mermaid" for her swims to promote ocean conservation, swam 30 miles in Miami's Biscayne Bay while wearing a monofin, a swimming fin resembling a mermaid's tail.

Liivand said she collected about 20 pounds of trash from the bay during her 14-hour, 15-minute swim. A total 35 pounds of trash were collected by Liivand and her support team.

The swimmer broke the Guinness World Record for farthest swim with a monofin, which she previously set at 26.22 miles in 2022.

