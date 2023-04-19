Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 19 (UPI) -- A swimmer known as "Mermaid Merle" took a record-breaking 30-mile swim in Florida while wearing a monofin. Merle Liivand, who earned the nicknames "Mermaid Merle" and "Eco Mermaid" for her swims to promote ocean conservation, swam 30 miles in Miami's Biscayne Bay while wearing a monofin, a swimming fin resembling a mermaid's tail. Advertisement Liivand said she collected about 20 pounds of trash from the bay during her 14-hour, 15-minute swim. A total 35 pounds of trash were collected by Liivand and her support team. The swimmer broke the Guinness World Record for farthest swim with a monofin, which she previously set at 26.22 miles in 2022. Read More World's largest box of chocolates assembled in Missouri Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic Escaped emu sparks hours-long search in England