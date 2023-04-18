Escaped emu sparks hours-long search in England

|Advertisement
Cardy rushed back to town and an hours-long search was launched involving the Suffolk Constabulary and the RSPCA, as well as local residents who kept Cardy appraised of sightings on WhatsApp.
Cardy said a video posted to the app led him to rush to a location about a mile from his home, where he was able to lure Rodney into his car with some treats.
Sudbury & Haverhill Police posted a photo to Facebook showing an officer petting Rodney after the bird was safely returned home.
Cardy said Rodney has now been moved to the home of a neighbor with a taller fence. He said the neighbor already has an adult female emu, and the owners are now hoping the pair will hit it off and start an emu family.