April 18, 2023 / 1:06 PM

Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home

By Ben Hooper
April 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a baby fox found stranded in the window well of a home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said its animal control team responded to a report of a trapped baby fox and arrived to find the kit was stranded alone in a window well.

"The kit is about a month old, and has been taken to wildlife rehabilitation and will be released back into the wild once it is old enough," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The sheriff's office said baby animals are more common this time of year, and residents are reminded to leave the youngsters alone and not attempt to rescue a seemingly abandoned critter whose mother could be waiting nearby.

