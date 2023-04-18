Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 18 (UPI) -- A Florida police department said a road was temporarily closed due to an unusual traffic hazard -- an alligator.

The West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted photos showing the large gator that parked itself in the middle of the northbound lanes of Australian Avenue.

The department said the road was temporarily closed while a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper was summoned to deal with the "wayward jaywalker."

A follow-up tweet showed the alligator being tied up by the trapper at the side of the road.