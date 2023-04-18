101 skydivers over the age of sixty break world record in California

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 18 (UPI) -- A group of 101 skydivers over the age of 60 gathered in California to create formations in mid-air and break two world records.

The Skydivers Over Sixty group, which organized the attempt at Skydive Perris, said the 101 jumpers successfully formed a snowflake formation on their fourth attempt.

The previous record was set by a group of 75 skydivers over the age of 60 in Illinois in 2018.

The California group previously attempted the record in 2022, but members were unable to perfect the formation before poor weather scuttled further attempts.

They broke a second record the next day, when 95 skydivers completed a sequential formation, which involves the participants changing their formation in the middle of freefall. They beat a previous record of 57.

Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld, organizer of the skydiving team, said records from the event are being submitted to Guinness World Records for official certification.