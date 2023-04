Police in Jamestown, R.I., came to the rescue of a raccoon trapped in a storm drain. Photo courtesy of the Jamestown Police Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 17 (UPI) -- Police in Rhode Island rescued a raccoon from a prison of its own making when the animal was found trapped under a storm drain grate. The Jamestown Police Department said officers responded to a report of a raccoon trapped in a storm drain on Felucca Avenure and they arrived to find the creature was unsuccessfully trying to force its way through the iron grate. Advertisement

The department said the iron grate was lifted and Officer Chad Specht used a catch pole to lift the raccoon to safety.

"Thankfully, both were unharmed," police said in a Facebook post.