April 17, 2023 / 1:23 PM

International Bat Appreciation Day celebrates winged mammals

By Ben Hooper
International Bat Appreciation Day, observed annually on April 17, was founded by Bat Conservation International to celebrate the oft-maligned winged mammals. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
International Bat Appreciation Day, observed annually on April 17, was founded by Bat Conservation International to celebrate the oft-maligned winged mammals. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

April 17 (UPI) -- International Bat Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on April 17, was designed to dispel myths about the flying mammals and spread word of the benefits the creatures have for the ecosystem.

The holiday was spearheaded by U.S.-based nonprofit group Bat Conservation International, which leads conservation efforts for various bat species around the world.

International Bat Appreciation Day, which has been celebrated since at least 2013, is aimed at dispelling myths about bats, such as that they pose a danger to humans, and highlighting the animals' beneficial behavior.

"From pollination to pest control, seed dispersal and ecotourism, billions of bats are out there every night supporting human and wildlife health," BCI said in a Facebook post.

The holiday was preceded by the mayor of Whitby, Ontario, declaring April 9-15 to be Bat Awareness and Appreciation Week in 2012.

Other holidays and observances for April 17, 2023, include Ellis Island Family History Day, Ford Mustang Day, Herbalist Day, Malbec World Day, National Cheeseball Day, National Haiku Poetry Day, and National Kickball Day.

