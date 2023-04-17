Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 17, 2023 / 4:23 PM

North Carolina man's security camera records bear scare

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man's home security camera was recording when he was relaxing outside and came face to face with a black bear.

David Oppenheimer of Asheville said his Ring camera alerted him to motion outside the house while he was relaxing in his outdoor recliner.

Advertisement

"I looked behind me and didn't see anything," Oppenheimer told CNN, "But about a minute later, the bear came along and was practically in front of me."

The encounter was caught on video by the security camera. The footage shows the pair make eye contact and Oppenheimer clings to a pillow and freezes until the bear runs off.

The resident said he believes the bear to be the same animal he has seen wandering around his house and raiding his bird feeder on previous occasions.

"The bears here are very peaceful," he said. "This one just caught me off guard."

Read More

Raccoon rescued from storm drain in Rhode Island Man learns of $150,000 Powerball prize while on beach vacation International Bat Appreciation Day celebrates winged mammals

Latest Headlines

Raccoon rescued from storm drain in Rhode Island
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Raccoon rescued from storm drain in Rhode Island
April 17 (UPI) -- Police in Rhode Island rescued a raccoon from a prison of its own making when the animal was found trapped under a storm drain grate.
Man learns of $150,000 Powerball prize while on beach vacation
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Man learns of $150,000 Powerball prize while on beach vacation
April 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who bought a Powerball ticket just before leaving on vacation said he was sitting on the beach when he discovered he had won a $150,000 prize.
International Bat Appreciation Day celebrates winged mammals
Odd News // 3 hours ago
International Bat Appreciation Day celebrates winged mammals
April 17 (UPI) -- International Bat Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on April 17, was designed to dispel myths about the flying mammals and spread word of the benefits the creatures have for the ecosystem.
Car gets caught in Massachusetts tide behind 'no parking' sign
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Car gets caught in Massachusetts tide behind 'no parking' sign
April 17 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts shared a photo of a car that got caught in a high tide after being parked right behind a "no Parking" sign.
Escaped prairie dog shows up at South Carolina jail
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped prairie dog shows up at South Carolina jail
April 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said deputies were shocked when an unusual visitor showed up at a county jail: a prairie dog.
Alligator hides under beach chairs at North Carolina store
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Alligator hides under beach chairs at North Carolina store
April 17 (UPI) -- Police were summoned to a North Carolina store where an alligator wandered up to the entrance and tried to find shade under a row of beach chairs on display.
Lucky pug rescued from roof of California home
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Lucky pug rescued from roof of California home
April 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a high-altitude pug found stranded on the roof of a home.
Pig runs next to highway after being freed from pen by a bear
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pig runs next to highway after being freed from pen by a bear
April 14 (UPI) -- A pig found trotting alongside a British Columbia highway was found to have escaped from a farm when a hungry bear broke through a fence.
Spanish athlete emerges from cave after 500 days underground
Odd News // 3 days ago
Spanish athlete emerges from cave after 500 days underground
April 14 (UPI) -- A Spanish extreme athlete emerged from a cave in Grenada after spending 500 solitary days 230 feet underground.
Kingfisher dive bombs monitor lizard
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kingfisher dive bombs monitor lizard
A hungry monitor lizard attempts to raid the nest of a breeding pair of kingfishers, but the kingfisher dive bombs the monitor lizard forcing it to swim off.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man throws $200,000 on Oregon highway to 'bless others'
Man throws $200,000 on Oregon highway to 'bless others'
Pig runs next to highway after being freed from pen by a bear
Pig runs next to highway after being freed from pen by a bear
Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase through Tennessee town
Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase through Tennessee town
Alligator hides under beach chairs at North Carolina store
Alligator hides under beach chairs at North Carolina store
Kingfisher dive bombs monitor lizard
Kingfisher dive bombs monitor lizard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement