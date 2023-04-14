Trending
April 14, 2023 / 3:39 PM

Spanish athlete emerges from cave after 500 days underground

By Ben Hooper
April 14 (UPI) -- A Spanish extreme athlete emerged from a cave in Grenada after spending 500 solitary days 230 feet underground.

Beatriz Flamini, 50, entered the cave on Nov. 21, 2021, with an aim to learn about the effects of solitude and deprivation on the human mind and body.

Flamini, who was monitored from afar by a team of scientists from the universities of Almeria, Granada and Murcia, said she lost count of the days after about two months, and thought only 160-170 days had elapsed when she reached the project's goal of 500 days.

The athlete said she passed the time during her stay in cave by reading, writing, drawing, exercising and knitting.

"For me at least, as an elite extreme sportswoman, the most important thing is being very clear and consistent about what you think and what you feel and what you say," Flamini told a news conference after exiting the cave. "It's true that there were some difficult moments, but there were also some very beautiful moments -- and I had both as I lived up to my commitment to living in a cave for 500 days."

Flamini's support team said she read 60 books during her 500 days in the cave. Two cameras documented her time underground for an upcoming documentary about the project.

The athlete's time in the cave is believed to be a new world record for the longest time spent alone in a cave, but it was unclear whether Guinness World Records has a category for the achievement.

Odd News // 21 minutes ago
April 14 (UPI) -- A pig found trotting alongside a British Columbia highway was found to have escaped from a farm when a hungry bear broke through a fence.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
A hungry monitor lizard attempts to raid the nest of a breeding pair of kingfishers, but the kingfisher dive bombs the monitor lizard forcing it to swim off.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
April 14 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts family used the same set of Keno numbers to win $100,000 from the Massachusetts State Lottery three times in the space of three weeks.
Odd News // 4 hours ago
April 14 (UPI) -- An escaped emu led Tennessee police on a chase through town -- and the bird escaped again the following day.
Odd News // 4 hours ago
April 14 (UPI) -- A comic book fan in Ireland amassed a record-breaking collection of 2,250 items related to his favorite Marvel character: Deadpool.
Odd News // 5 hours ago
April 14 (UPI) -- A student ID found in a buried purse in a British Columbia man's yard was returned to its owner 41 years after the bag was apparently stolen.
Odd News // 5 hours ago
April 14 (UPI) -- Vehicles stopped on a busy Oregon driver so their drivers could get out and collect an estimated $200,000 thrown out of another driver's window.
Odd News // 6 hours ago
April 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he was shocked when his next door neighbor called him on the phone to inform him there was a 7-foot alligator under his pickup truck.
Odd News // 1 day ago
April 13 (UPI) -- A 10-year-old aspiring soccer star in China broke a Guinness World Record by juggling a soccer ball with his feet 8,147 times in one hour.
Odd News // 1 day ago
April 13 (UPI) -- A cat in Massachusetts is home safe after getting his head stuck in the iron grate covering a drain.
