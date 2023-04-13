Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 13, 2023 / 11:52 AM

Speed-drinking German finishes Capri Sun pouch in record time

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 13 (UPI) -- A speed-drinking German man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he managed to drink an entire Capri Sun drink pouch in 10.41 seconds.

Andre Ortolf, who holds numerous Guinness World Records for speed eating and speed drinking, took on the record in the city of Augsburg and successfully broke it with a time of 10.41 seconds.

Advertisement

The record was originally set in 2021 by British man Declan Evans, who drank a Capri Sun in 16.65 seconds, and it was broken later that same year by serial record-breaker Leah Shutkever, who finished her beverage pouch in 15.71 seconds.

GWR rules for the record require challengers to start with a completely unopened Capri Sun, with the time it takes to remove the straw from the plastic sleeve and stab it into the pouch included in the final time.

Read More

California couple awake to find bear in their garage Black bear raids candy from Connecticut family's Easter eggs 7-foot alligator found swimming in California river

Latest Headlines

California couple awake to find bear in their garage
Odd News // 1 hour ago
California couple awake to find bear in their garage
April 13 (UPI) -- A California couple awoke at 2 a.m. to the sound of their home security camera alerting them to an intruder: a black bear.
Black bear raids candy from Connecticut family's Easter eggs
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Black bear raids candy from Connecticut family's Easter eggs
April 12 (UPI) -- A Connecticut resident captured video when the Easter egg hunt in their yard was ruined by a candy-craving black bear.
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
Odd News // 19 hours ago
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
April 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California are trying to determine how a 7-foot alligator ended up swimming in the American River.
Maryland man running errands for his mom wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland man running errands for his mom wins $50,000 lottery prize
April 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who stopped at a store to buy eggs for his mother ended up winning a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
British zoo welcomes 'surprise' birth of endangered giant otter triplets
Odd News // 21 hours ago
British zoo welcomes 'surprise' birth of endangered giant otter triplets
April 12 (UPI) -- A zoo in Yorkshire, England, announced the "surprise" birth of endangered giant otter triplets -- the second such litter in only 18 months.
Detroit police cowboy up to lasso small horse wandering city streets
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Detroit police cowboy up to lasso small horse wandering city streets
April 12 (UPI) -- Detroit police had to call upon "their inner cowboy abilities" when an unusual pet was spotted roaming the streets -- a small horse.
Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
April 12 (UPI) -- The founder of a New Orleans preschool is trying to identify a mysterious creature she caught on camera swimming in a lagoon at a city park.
Wienermobile transforms into wedding chapel in Las Vegas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wienermobile transforms into wedding chapel in Las Vegas
April 12 (UPI) -- Meat manufacturer Oscar Meyer announced its recognizable Wienermobile is being transformed into a Las Vegas chapel for two days of weddings.
'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote
April 12 (UPI) -- New York police headed out onto the East River in a boat to rescue a reported dog in distress, but the animal they fished out of the water turned out to be a coyote.
Chinese man sets world record for four-finger pushups with claps
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chinese man sets world record for four-finger pushups with claps
April 11 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old Chinese college student broke a Guinness World Record when he used only four fingers to do 22 pushups in one minute -- and clapped his hands in between each pushup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote
'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement