A cat was rescued from an iron storm drain cover in Swansea, Mass. Photo by Swansea Animal Shelter Volunteers/Facebook

April 13 (UPI) -- A cat in Massachusetts is home safe after getting his head stuck in the iron grate covering a drain. Swansea Animal Shelter Volunteers said in a Facebook post that the male cat was found with his head stuck through a drain grate opening in the Harbor Road area in Swansea. Advertisement

The post said Swansea police, the local highway department and animal control officers teamed up for the rescue.

The cat was taken to Mass-RI Veterinary ER, where veterinarians were able to safely extract the feline and ensure the animal was not seriously injured.

The cat was taken back to the Swansea Animal Shelter, where he was later reunited with his owner.