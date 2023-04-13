Trending
April 13, 2023

California couple awake to find bear in their garage

By Ben Hooper
April 13 (UPI) -- A California couple awoke at 2 a.m. to the sound of their home security camera alerting them to an intruder: a black bear.

Nicole and Larry Collum of Arnold said their security camera's alarm was triggered at their Arnold home at 2 a.m. and they were shocked when they looked to see what had prompted the alert.

"There was a bear coming into the garage," Larry Collum told CBS Sacramento.

The couple said the bear was cautiously wandering in through the garage door, which had accidentally been left open overnight.

"It was huge," Nicole Collum said. "That bear was very big."

The couple said the bear was not easy to scare away.

"He definitely could have done some damage and he definitely wasn't afraid of me," Larry Collum said.

He theorized the bear likely had its sights set on the garbage can inside the garage.

"A bear that size could and would easily shred me to get to that trash can," he said.

The couple said they will not be leaving doors of any type open at their home in the future.

Non-profited organization The BEAR League said the animals started to emerge from their winter dens in mid-March, and sightings are on the rise in mountain and foothill communities as the animals descend from high altitudes in search of food that isn't covered in snow.

Speed-drinking German finishes Capri Sun pouch in record time
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Speed-drinking German finishes Capri Sun pouch in record time
April 13 (UPI) -- A speed-drinking German man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he managed to drink an entire Capri Sun drink pouch in 10.41 seconds.
Black bear raids candy from Connecticut family's Easter eggs
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Black bear raids candy from Connecticut family's Easter eggs
April 12 (UPI) -- A Connecticut resident captured video when the Easter egg hunt in their yard was ruined by a candy-craving black bear.
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
Odd News // 19 hours ago
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
April 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California are trying to determine how a 7-foot alligator ended up swimming in the American River.
Maryland man running errands for his mom wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland man running errands for his mom wins $50,000 lottery prize
April 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who stopped at a store to buy eggs for his mother ended up winning a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
British zoo welcomes 'surprise' birth of endangered giant otter triplets
Odd News // 21 hours ago
British zoo welcomes 'surprise' birth of endangered giant otter triplets
April 12 (UPI) -- A zoo in Yorkshire, England, announced the "surprise" birth of endangered giant otter triplets -- the second such litter in only 18 months.
Detroit police cowboy up to lasso small horse wandering city streets
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Detroit police cowboy up to lasso small horse wandering city streets
April 12 (UPI) -- Detroit police had to call upon "their inner cowboy abilities" when an unusual pet was spotted roaming the streets -- a small horse.
Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
April 12 (UPI) -- The founder of a New Orleans preschool is trying to identify a mysterious creature she caught on camera swimming in a lagoon at a city park.
Wienermobile transforms into wedding chapel in Las Vegas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wienermobile transforms into wedding chapel in Las Vegas
April 12 (UPI) -- Meat manufacturer Oscar Meyer announced its recognizable Wienermobile is being transformed into a Las Vegas chapel for two days of weddings.
'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote
April 12 (UPI) -- New York police headed out onto the East River in a boat to rescue a reported dog in distress, but the animal they fished out of the water turned out to be a coyote.
Chinese man sets world record for four-finger pushups with claps
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chinese man sets world record for four-finger pushups with claps
April 11 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old Chinese college student broke a Guinness World Record when he used only four fingers to do 22 pushups in one minute -- and clapped his hands in between each pushup.
Advertisement

