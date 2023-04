Lucas Helmke broke a Guinness World Record by completing 3,182 pushups in just one hour. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 13 (UPI) -- An Australian bodybuilder broke a Guinness World Record when he completed a staggering 3,182 pushups in just one hour. Lucas Helmke, 33, of Brisbane, competed an average of over 53 pushups per minute to break the record for most pushups in one hour. Advertisement

Helmke bested the previous record of 3,182, set by fellow Australian Daniel Scali in April 2022.

Helmke said he trained for nearly three years before taking on the record at the Iron Underground powerlifting gym.

The athlete told Guinness he wanted his record attempt to inspire his 1-year-old son and "show him nothing is impossible."

Helmke said he plans to put his strength to the test with more record attempts.