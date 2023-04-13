Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 13, 2023 / 1:12 PM

Maine museum offers $25,000 reward for recovery of crashed meteorite

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 13 (UPI) -- A Maine museum is offering a $25,000 reward for the retrieval of meteorite fragments that made landfall near the Canadian border.

The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum said in a Facebook post that the fireball was visible in the April 8 daytime sky over Washington County, Maine, and Doppler radar from NASA indicated pieces of the space rock crashed to earth near Calais, which is close to the border with Canada.

Advertisement

The museum is offering a $25,000 reward for the first person who finds and turns over a meteorite fragment weighing at least 2.2 pounds.

Darryl Pitt, head of the meteorite division at the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum, said the museum is also willing to offer smaller amounts of cash for any size piece of the space rock.

"Finding meteorites in woods of Maine. It's not the simplest of the environments," Pitt told CNN. "It's a sparsely populated area but not as sparsely populated as where most meteorites fall -- the ocean."

Advertisement

Pitt said hundreds of meteorites fall to earth each year, but only eight to 10 of the space rocks are recovered by researchers annually.

He said the meteorite pieces would be distinguishable from normal rocks due to having blackened exteriors from entering the atmosphere.

Read More

Missing Alaska dog found after crossing 150 miles of sea ice Speed-drinking German finishes Capri Sun pouch in record time California couple awake to find bear in their garage

Latest Headlines

Missing Alaska dog found after crossing 150 miles of sea ice
Odd News // 35 minutes ago
Missing Alaska dog found after crossing 150 miles of sea ice
April 13 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from on an Alaskan island was found nearly a month later, after crossing about 150 miles of sea ice to the mainland.
Speed-drinking German finishes Capri Sun pouch in record time
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Speed-drinking German finishes Capri Sun pouch in record time
April 13 (UPI) -- A speed-drinking German man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he managed to drink an entire Capri Sun drink pouch in 10.41 seconds.
California couple awake to find bear in their garage
Odd News // 3 hours ago
California couple awake to find bear in their garage
April 13 (UPI) -- A California couple awoke at 2 a.m. to the sound of their home security camera alerting them to an intruder: a black bear.
Black bear raids candy from Connecticut family's Easter eggs
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Black bear raids candy from Connecticut family's Easter eggs
April 12 (UPI) -- A Connecticut resident captured video when the Easter egg hunt in their yard was ruined by a candy-craving black bear.
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
Odd News // 21 hours ago
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
April 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California are trying to determine how a 7-foot alligator ended up swimming in the American River.
Maryland man running errands for his mom wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland man running errands for his mom wins $50,000 lottery prize
April 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who stopped at a store to buy eggs for his mother ended up winning a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
British zoo welcomes 'surprise' birth of endangered giant otter triplets
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British zoo welcomes 'surprise' birth of endangered giant otter triplets
April 12 (UPI) -- A zoo in Yorkshire, England, announced the "surprise" birth of endangered giant otter triplets -- the second such litter in only 18 months.
Detroit police cowboy up to lasso small horse wandering city streets
Odd News // 1 day ago
Detroit police cowboy up to lasso small horse wandering city streets
April 12 (UPI) -- Detroit police had to call upon "their inner cowboy abilities" when an unusual pet was spotted roaming the streets -- a small horse.
Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
April 12 (UPI) -- The founder of a New Orleans preschool is trying to identify a mysterious creature she caught on camera swimming in a lagoon at a city park.
Wienermobile transforms into wedding chapel in Las Vegas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wienermobile transforms into wedding chapel in Las Vegas
April 12 (UPI) -- Meat manufacturer Oscar Meyer announced its recognizable Wienermobile is being transformed into a Las Vegas chapel for two days of weddings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
Mysterious creature caught on camera swimming at New Orleans park
'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote
'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
7-foot alligator found swimming in California river
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement