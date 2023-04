Tang Jinfan, 10, broke a Guinness World Record by juggling a soccer ball 8,147 times in one hour with his feet. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 13 (UPI) -- A 10-year-old aspiring soccer star in China broke a Guinness World Record by juggling a soccer ball with his feet 8,147 times in one hour. Tang Jinfan was awarded the title for most football (soccer) touches with alternating feet in one hour, Guinness World Records announced.

Jinfan was encouraged to attempt the record after his coach, Lin Xiaozhong, took note of the boy's skills.

"In our soccer club, many teammates can juggle the ball over 1,000 times with both feet, but I am the best performer," Jinfan told Guinness.

Jinfan said he hopes to attend Shenzhen University and eventually join a professional soccer team and play for China's national team in the World Cup.