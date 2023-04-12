Trending
April 12, 2023 / 4:55 PM

Black bear raids candy from Connecticut family's Easter eggs

By Ben Hooper
April 12 (UPI) -- A Connecticut resident captured video when the Easter egg hunt in their yard was ruined by a candy-craving black bear.

Jennifer Lopez said Easter eggs filled with candy had been spread around her Windsor yard before she and her husband spotted the bruin on their property.

"All of a sudden, I hear shuffling or leaves, assuming it was the squirrels or chipmunks. However, I was in for an awakening when I looked up and saw a mother bear with her cub. She worked her way to the eggs and started eating the chocolate," Lopez told WFSB-TV.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said black bears in the state typically begin to emerge from their winter dens in mid-March. Officials recently released a report revealing that bears were spotted in 158 of the state's 169 cities and towns during the year 2022.

