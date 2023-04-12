Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 12 (UPI) -- Detroit police had to call upon "their inner cowboy abilities" when an unusual pet was spotted roaming the streets -- a small horse.

The Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct said on Twitter that officers responded to a call about "a loose horse roaming the streets" on Tuesday.

"Officers summoned their inner cowboy abilities, then quickly corralled and lassoed the horse," the precinct tweeted.

Police said the pony was taken to "a safe place," later identified as Abraham Ranch in Clarkston.

Officers said they are now attempting to identify the diminutive equine's owner.

"What do you call a horse that lives next door? A neighbor!" police quipped in a follow-up tweet.