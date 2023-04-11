Trending
April 11, 2023 / 10:36 AM

Stuck squirrel rescued from manhole cover in German city

By Ben Hooper
April 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in a German city conducted an unusual rescue when a walker discovered a squirrel with only its head poking out from an opening in a steel manhole cover.

The Dortmund Fire Brigade said firefighters responded to the Horde district of the city when a resident reported a squirrel stuck in a manhole cover.

Firefighters said in a Facebook post that the witness had attempted to rescue the squirrel, but gave up when the animal attempted to bite her.

"She covered the animal with a scarf so it could calm down and called the fire department for help," the post said.

Firefighters removed the manhole cover and worked to extract the squirrel from the tiny opening.

"But that turned out to be quite complicated, because the squirrel was not cooperative," firefighters wrote. "In the end, however, the firemen managed to free the animal. It was unharmed and disappeared straight onto the next tree."

