April 11, 2023 / 12:43 PM

Police corral runway ostrich in Czech city

By Ben Hooper
Police in Brno, Czech Republic, were led on an unusual chase when an escaped ostrich went running through the city. Photo by SZier/Pixabay.com
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic engaged in an unusual chase when a runaway ostrich went wandering through a city.

Brno police said officers responded to a report of a large, agitated bird running loose through the Bystrc district.

Police said in a news release that officers came up with a strategy to corner the wayward ostrich, the world's tallest and heaviest bird.

"The key was to choose the right tactics, so five police officers formed a swarm and scared the ostrich into some bushes near Kohoutovická street. When he had nowhere to retreat, the police officers caught him with their combined forces and carefully transferred him to a pickup truck," police wrote in the release.

One officer was kicked by the ostrich during the capture attempt, but was not seriously injured.

Ostriches, native to Africa, can run at a top speed of about 43 mph.

Police said they were able to return the ostrich to its owner, who explained the bird had escaped by vaulting over a tall fence.

