Boston transit police find Star Wars character while responding to gun call

Transit police in Boston responded to reports of a person with a long gun at a busy station only to find someone dressed in a Boba Fett costume with a replica weapon. Photo courtesy MBTA Transit Police/Twitter

April 8 (UPI) -- Transit police in Boston responded to reports of a person with a long gun at one of the busiest stations in the system, but instead found a man dressed the Boba Fett character from Star Wars. Several Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority officers who were expecting to deal with a weapons situation arrived at Back Bay Station late Friday only to find a person dressed as the iconic bounty hunter from the film and television franchise.

The person was carrying a replica weapon, the MBTA confirmed in a tweet.

4/7 6PM Multiple TPD units responded to #MBTA Back Bay for report of a person armed w/a long rifle. Officers located a person in character as "Boba Fett" w/a replica firearm. Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe. pic.twitter.com/GEdb9AHFdl— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 8, 2023

The costume was complete with a dark helmet, black non-transparent visor and replica weapon.

The agency quickly gave the all clear.

The annual Anime Boston is taking place between Friday and Sunday at the city's Hynes Convention Center. The event typically draws thousands of people in various sci-fi costumes.

Back Bay Station is a major hub on the system. The intermodal station connects multiple MBTA train and bus lines with commuter, regional and national transit lines.

The station and convention center are located less than a mile apart from each other. The current station opened in 1987.