Advertisement
Odd News
April 8, 2023 / 3:41 PM

Boston transit police find Star Wars character while responding to gun call

By Simon Druker
Transit police in Boston responded to reports of a person with a long gun at a busy station only to find someone dressed in a Boba Fett costume with a replica weapon. Photo courtesy MBTA Transit Police/Twitter
Transit police in Boston responded to reports of a person with a long gun at a busy station only to find someone dressed in a Boba Fett costume with a replica weapon. Photo courtesy MBTA Transit Police/Twitter

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 8 (UPI) -- Transit police in Boston responded to reports of a person with a long gun at one of the busiest stations in the system, but instead found a man dressed the Boba Fett character from Star Wars.

Several Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority officers who were expecting to deal with a weapons situation arrived at Back Bay Station late Friday only to find a person dressed as the iconic bounty hunter from the film and television franchise.

Advertisement

The person was carrying a replica weapon, the MBTA confirmed in a tweet.

The costume was complete with a dark helmet, black non-transparent visor and replica weapon.

The agency quickly gave the all clear.

The annual Anime Boston is taking place between Friday and Sunday at the city's Hynes Convention Center. The event typically draws thousands of people in various sci-fi costumes.

Advertisement

Back Bay Station is a major hub on the system. The intermodal station connects multiple MBTA train and bus lines with commuter, regional and national transit lines.

The station and convention center are located less than a mile apart from each other. The current station opened in 1987.

Read More

Calif. police union executive fired after alleged drug trafficking 6 injured in S.C. 'senior skip day' beach shooting incident Star Wars celebration: Details on 'Acolyte,' 'Ahsoka,' 'Skeleton Crew,' 'Andor'

Latest Headlines

Moose wanders into Alaska hospital lobby, munches foliage
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Moose wanders into Alaska hospital lobby, munches foliage
April 8 (UPI) -- A young moose caused a stir when it wandered into the lobby of a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, this week, prompting security personnel to tread carefully in their efforts to remove the animal.
Overdue album returned to Toronto library after 40 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue album returned to Toronto library after 40 years
April 7 (UPI) -- Librarians at a Toronto library were shocked when a vinyl record recently returned to the facility turned out to be more than 40 years overdue.
Ducklings rescued from California storm drain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ducklings rescued from California storm drain
April 7 (UPI) -- A California animal control officer climbed into a storm drain to rescue four ducklings that fell through an opening and into a storm drain.
Texas wildlife officials trying to identify 'mystery animal' caught on camera
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas wildlife officials trying to identify 'mystery animal' caught on camera
April 7 (UPI) -- Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating a mystery after a wildlife camera in the Rio Grande Valley captured an image of an unknown "mystery animal."
Pennsylvania man wins his third Maryland Lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania man wins his third Maryland Lottery jackpot
April 7 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who frequently plays the lottery in Maryland scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket after previously collecting jackpots worth $1 million and $100,000.
8-foot alligator removed from Florida woman's pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
8-foot alligator removed from Florida woman's pool
April 7 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's backyard pool -- and a deputy's reaction to the reptile is going viral.
Man plants tree in deep pothole to spur action from Virginia city
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man plants tree in deep pothole to spur action from Virginia city
April 7 (UPI) -- A Virginia man successfully pressured local officials to fill in a large pothole after more than a year by planting a tree in the hole -- twice.
Swedish man cracks 46 joints, breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Swedish man cracks 46 joints, breaks world record
April 7 (UPI) -- A Swedish man broke a Guinness World Record when he consecutively cracked 46 different joints in his body.
Sheep on the lam wrangled in busy Florida road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sheep on the lam wrangled in busy Florida road
April 7 (UPI) -- It was shear chaos in a Florida road when sheriff's deputies were called out to wrangle a sheep on the lam in the middle of traffic.
Dogs rescued from 60-foot-deep cave in Kentucky
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dogs rescued from 60-foot-deep cave in Kentucky
April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky came to the rescue of two dogs that fell about 60 feet into a deep cave.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach
Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Texas wildlife officials trying to identify 'mystery animal' caught on camera
Texas wildlife officials trying to identify 'mystery animal' caught on camera
Man plants tree in deep pothole to spur action from Virginia city
Man plants tree in deep pothole to spur action from Virginia city
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement