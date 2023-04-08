Boston transit police find Star Wars character while responding to gun call

|Advertisement
The person was carrying a replica weapon, the MBTA confirmed in a tweet.
The costume was complete with a dark helmet, black non-transparent visor and replica weapon.
The agency quickly gave the all clear.
The annual Anime Boston is taking place between Friday and Sunday at the city's Hynes Convention Center. The event typically draws thousands of people in various sci-fi costumes.
Back Bay Station is a major hub on the system. The intermodal station connects multiple MBTA train and bus lines with commuter, regional and national transit lines.
The station and convention center are located less than a mile apart from each other. The current station opened in 1987.