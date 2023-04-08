Moose wanders into Alaska hospital lobby, munches foliage

A young moose munches on foliage after strolling into the lobby of hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo by Providence Alaksa/ Facebook

April 8 (UPI) -- A young moose caused a stir when he wandered into the lobby of a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, this week, prompting security personnel to tread carefully in their efforts to remove the animal. Video of the Thursday incident posted by employees at the Providence Alaska medical facility showed a team of security guards and some patients forming a human wall around the moose, who remained calm during the encounter.

In fact, the animal appeared most interested in munching on decorative plants placed in the lobby.

"We are sharing the amazing work of our Security Department for anyone who might be wondering, 'How exactly do you get a moose out of a building?' With a lot of encouragement and from a safe distance, of course," hospital staffers wrote in the post.

"Thankfully," they added, "caregivers from the Security Department helped guide our friend safely out the door."

"We got a call from one of our dispatchers that a moose had entered into the facility, and was in our lobby eating our plants," Providence Director of Security Randy Hughes told the Anchorage Daily News, adding that he responded to the scene around 1 p.m.

It took about 15 minutes of "gentle encouragement" from the responders to persuade the visitor to go back out the door he had come in through as the gathered patients and nurses cheered.

"He finally had enough of everybody looking at him, and finally made his way out the door," Hughes said.