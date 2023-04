Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 7 (UPI) -- A Swedish man broke a Guinness World Record when he consecutively cracked 46 different joints in his body.

Guinness World Records said Olle Lundin, 23, broke the record for the most continuous cracking of different joints, besting the record of 40 set by Kamal Pokhrel of Nepal in 2022.

Advertisement

Lundin said he spent months practicing cracking his joints in order to determine the most effective order. He said he had to learn to move slowly so as not to accidentally crack a joint prematurely.

Lundin said some joints were painful to learn to crack.

"The most painful joints were probably the smaller joints, such as the 'middle' joints on the fingers and the toes in general," he told GWR.