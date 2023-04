The Hernando County Sheriff's Office in Florida wrangled a sheep seen running loose in a road and blocking traffic. Photo courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 7 (UPI) -- It was shear chaos in a Florida road when sheriff's deputies were called out to wrangle a sheep on the lam in the middle of traffic. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Spring Hill Drive on a report of a sheep running loose and blocking traffic.

The deputies refused to be fleeced by the fleeing animal and were eventually able to corral the sheep and contact its owner.

"Even though the sheep was causing a roadway obstruction, deputies only temporarily detained the sheep until its parent showed up," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "The sheep received a warning and was explained the dangers of running around on a very busy road."