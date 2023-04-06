Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 6, 2023 / 4:11 PM

Pet kangaroo on the loose in Tennessee

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 6 (UPI) -- A Tennessee family is asking for the public's help to find their unusual runaway pet -- a kangaroo.

Todd and Stacey Watson of Sparta said their 9-month-old kangaroo, Beau, escaped from their home through a door that had been left open.

Advertisement

Todd Watson put out a plea for help on social media, asking the public to report any sightings but not attempt to catch Beau themselves as the marsupial could become spooked and flee the area.

"I wouldn't say it's actually like losing a child but it's pretty close," Todd Watson told WYMT-TV.

The couple bought Beau from an exotic pet sale in Cookeville and they said the pet had spent most of his life indoors at their home.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency does not require permits for residents to own kangaroos.

Read More

Connecticut's 'Croc king' collects more than 2,000 pairs of Crocs Escaped cattle wander through Kansas neighborhood Plane makes emergency landing when pilot spots a venomous cobra

Latest Headlines

Dogs rescued from 60-foot-deep cave in Kentucky
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
Dogs rescued from 60-foot-deep cave in Kentucky
April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky came to the rescue of two dogs that fell about 60 feet into a deep cave.
North Carolina woman wins her second lottery jackpot in 5 years
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
North Carolina woman wins her second lottery jackpot in 5 years
April 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $336,759 lottery jackpot just a few years after winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.
Connecticut's 'Croc king' collects more than 2,000 pairs of Crocs
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Connecticut's 'Croc king' collects more than 2,000 pairs of Crocs
April 6 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man known as the "Croc king" is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for his collection of more than 2,000 pairs of the divisive footwear.
Birds defend their nest from giant lizard
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Birds defend their nest from giant lizard
A pair of fierce Water thick-knees faced off against a large monitor lizard in an attempt to protect the eggs in their nest.
Escaped cattle wander through Kansas neighborhood
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped cattle wander through Kansas neighborhood
April 6 (UPI) -- Residents of a Kansas neighborhood said they were shocked and confused to wake up in the morning to find a small herd of cattle wandering through their yards.
Plane makes emergency landing when pilot spots a venomous cobra
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Plane makes emergency landing when pilot spots a venomous cobra
April 6 (UPI) -- A South African pilot had to make an emergency landing when he found himself in a situation straight out of the movies -- a venomous snake was under his seat.
Louisiana woman recaptures world record with 5.41-foot afro
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Louisiana woman recaptures world record with 5.41-foot afro
April 6 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman recaptured a Guinness World Record when her afro hair style was measured at 9.84 inches tall, 10.4 inches wide and 5.41 feet in circumference.
African antelope on the loose after Massachusetts zoo escape
Odd News // 6 hours ago
African antelope on the loose after Massachusetts zoo escape
April 6 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts Zoo confirmed an eland antelope is on the loose after escaping from the facility during a recent storm.
California firefighters rescue dog stuck in car engine
Odd News // 1 day ago
California firefighters rescue dog stuck in car engine
April 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a small dog that climbed into the engine of a car and became stuck.
California 18-year-old becomes youngest to visit every European country
Odd News // 1 day ago
California 18-year-old becomes youngest to visit every European country
April 5 (UPI) -- A California teenager celebrated his 18th year by becoming the world's youngest person to visit every country in Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
Mysterious Minion sculptures appearing in small Australian town
Mysterious Minion sculptures appearing in small Australian town
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box
Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement