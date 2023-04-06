Escaped cattle wander through Kansas neighborhood

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 6 (UPI) -- Residents of a Kansas neighborhood said they were shocked and confused to wake up in the morning to find a small herd of cattle wandering through their yards.

Locals in the Newton neighborhood near Lakewood Circle and North Anderson Avenue said the cattle were spotted wandering around their homes early Wednesday morning. The animals even walked onto at least one resident's front porch.

"Nobody knew where they came from. I assumed that some truck turned over and they got off," neighbor Dale Schrag told KWCH-TV.

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office located the four steers and one heifer in the area and put out a call on Facebook for help identifying the owner of the bovine troop.

Eric Puttroff, the owner of the cattle, said they apparently escaped from their pen by knocking down a panel.

"Apparently they walked through a nice neighborhood, which you know, doesn't hurt bringing a little color to some of those neighborhoods sometimes," Puttroff said.

Deputies and professional cattle wranglers helped Puttroff return the animals to his property.