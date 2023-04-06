Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 6, 2023 / 1:04 PM

Escaped cattle wander through Kansas neighborhood

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 6 (UPI) -- Residents of a Kansas neighborhood said they were shocked and confused to wake up in the morning to find a small herd of cattle wandering through their yards.

Locals in the Newton neighborhood near Lakewood Circle and North Anderson Avenue said the cattle were spotted wandering around their homes early Wednesday morning. The animals even walked onto at least one resident's front porch.

Advertisement

"Nobody knew where they came from. I assumed that some truck turned over and they got off," neighbor Dale Schrag told KWCH-TV.

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office located the four steers and one heifer in the area and put out a call on Facebook for help identifying the owner of the bovine troop.

Eric Puttroff, the owner of the cattle, said they apparently escaped from their pen by knocking down a panel.

"Apparently they walked through a nice neighborhood, which you know, doesn't hurt bringing a little color to some of those neighborhoods sometimes," Puttroff said.

Deputies and professional cattle wranglers helped Puttroff return the animals to his property.

Read More

Plane makes emergency landing when pilot spots a venomous cobra Louisiana woman recaptures world record with 5.41-foot afro African antelope on the loose after Massachusetts zoo escape

Latest Headlines

Plane makes emergency landing when pilot spots a venomous cobra
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Plane makes emergency landing when pilot spots a venomous cobra
April 6 (UPI) -- A South African pilot had to make an emergency landing when he found himself in a situation straight out of the movies -- a venomous snake was under his seat.
Louisiana woman recaptures world record with 5.41-foot afro
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Louisiana woman recaptures world record with 5.41-foot afro
April 6 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman recaptured a Guinness World Record when her afro hair style was measured at 9.84 inches tall, 10.4 inches wide and 5.41 feet in circumference.
African antelope on the loose after Massachusetts zoo escape
Odd News // 4 hours ago
African antelope on the loose after Massachusetts zoo escape
April 6 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts Zoo confirmed an eland antelope is on the loose after escaping from the facility during a recent storm.
California firefighters rescue dog stuck in car engine
Odd News // 22 hours ago
California firefighters rescue dog stuck in car engine
April 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a small dog that climbed into the engine of a car and became stuck.
California 18-year-old becomes youngest to visit every European country
Odd News // 22 hours ago
California 18-year-old becomes youngest to visit every European country
April 5 (UPI) -- A California teenager celebrated his 18th year by becoming the world's youngest person to visit every country in Europe.
Well-traveled porcupine relocated from hotel parking lot in Iowa
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Well-traveled porcupine relocated from hotel parking lot in Iowa
April 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Iowa responded to a hotel parking lot to relocate an unusual non-native animal: a porcupine.
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 tickets for a single Pick 4 lottery drawing and won 20 times, for a total prize of $100,000.
Piranha-like pacu fish caught in South Carolina lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Piranha-like pacu fish caught in South Carolina lake
April 5 (UPI) -- A teenager fishing in a South Carolina lake made a "once-in-a-lifetime" catch -- a South American pacu fish.
Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach
April 5 (UPI) -- A nonprofit doing a beach survey in Texas found a message in a bottle that had been launched by a vacationer in Jamaica several months earlier.
Cat rescued from underground pipe with help from multiple businesses
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat rescued from underground pipe with help from multiple businesses
April 5 (UPI) -- A cat trapped in an underground pipe in Utah was rescued with help from animal services, wastewater treatment, plumbing service and excavation company personnel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
Mysterious Minion sculptures appearing in small Australian town
Mysterious Minion sculptures appearing in small Australian town
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box
Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement