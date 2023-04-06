Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky came to the rescue of two dogs that fell about 60 feet into a deep cave.

The Brodhead Fire Department said firefighters responded alongside crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department when the two hunting dogs fell into the cave in Rockcastle County.

"BFD and MVFD rope rescue technicians worked together to safely lower a rescuer into the cave and retrieve both dogs," the Brodhead Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The dogs were not injured and were reunited with their owners.