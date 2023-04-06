Trending
Odd News
April 6, 2023 / 3:15 PM

Birds defend their nest from giant lizard

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
Two Water thick-knees fought against a large monitor lizard to protect the eggs in their nest. Photo courtesy of Latest Sightings.com
Two Water thick-knees fought against a large monitor lizard to protect the eggs in their nest. Photo courtesy of Latest Sightings.com

A pair of fierce Water thick-knees faced off against a large monitor lizard in an attempt to protect the eggs in their nest.

Bjorn Borge Lunde recently had the opportunity to witness this unforgettable experience while enjoying a glass of wine at Rio Vista Lodge in Malelane, South Africa. He shared his experience with LatestSightings.com.

"We were sitting at a table in the restaurant. It was late afternoon, and we were enjoying a glass of wine in the restaurant. Our table being in front of the locale, we had the perfect view of the river and the embankment. We had noticed some movement down on a sand bank."

"A large monitor lizard was causing the resident Water thick-knees some trouble. His mere presence was a discomforting factor for the little birds."

Monitor lizards are large, carnivorous lizards found in many parts of the world. They have a varied diet that includes insects, small mammals, and birds. Eggs form an essential part of their diet, and they are known to dig into the nests of birds to feast on their eggs.

Water thick-knees, on the other hand, are shorebirds found in Africa, southern Asia, and Australia. They are known for their loud, piercing calls and are often seen near rivers or other bodies of water. These birds are good parents and take good care of their young ones well. They build their nests on the ground, usually near water, and both parents take turns incubating the eggs and taking care of the chicks. They are fiercely protective of their young and will fight off any predators that come near their nest.

"The birds would attack the monitor from two sides, or they would try to flank him. They never gave in and kept going at him constantly. They were fierce and showed no fear whatsoever."

"Finally, the monitor had enough and went off. We never could find out where the nest was. It is essential to have patience and enjoy every moment, as you never know what you might come across. Observing the behavior of different animals can provide insight into their lives and help us understand them better. With the right attitude and a keen eye, anyone can have an incredible experience while on safari."

This article first appeared on Latest Sightings.

