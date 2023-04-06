Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 6 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts Zoo confirmed an eland antelope is on the loose after escaping from the facility during a recent storm.

The Lupa Zoo in Ludlow said a recent storm caused a tree to fall on the paddock housing the eland antelope, a species native to Africa. A female antelope remained in the enclosure, but the male fled the zoo and has been seen wandering in Ludlow and Wilbraham.

Advertisement

"We are doing everything to get him home and have notified all the authorities," the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Ludlow Animal Control said the antelope was last seen near the Red Bridge in Wilbraham.

Animal control said on social media the antelope is a non-aggressive herbivore, but warned the animal "can kick if approach from behind and startled like a horse, but will not rear on hind legs."