Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 6, 2023 / 10:12 AM

African antelope on the loose after Massachusetts zoo escape

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 6 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts Zoo confirmed an eland antelope is on the loose after escaping from the facility during a recent storm.

The Lupa Zoo in Ludlow said a recent storm caused a tree to fall on the paddock housing the eland antelope, a species native to Africa. A female antelope remained in the enclosure, but the male fled the zoo and has been seen wandering in Ludlow and Wilbraham.

Advertisement

"We are doing everything to get him home and have notified all the authorities," the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Ludlow Animal Control said the antelope was last seen near the Red Bridge in Wilbraham.

Animal control said on social media the antelope is a non-aggressive herbivore, but warned the animal "can kick if approach from behind and startled like a horse, but will not rear on hind legs."

Read More

California firefighters rescue dog stuck in car engine California 18-year-old becomes youngest to visit every European country Well-traveled porcupine relocated from hotel parking lot in Iowa

Latest Headlines

Louisiana woman recaptures world record with 5.41-foot afro
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Louisiana woman recaptures world record with 5.41-foot afro
April 6 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman recaptured a Guinness World Record when her afro hair style was measured at 9.84 inches tall, 10.4 inches wide and 5.41 feet in circumference.
California firefighters rescue dog stuck in car engine
Odd News // 18 hours ago
California firefighters rescue dog stuck in car engine
April 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a small dog that climbed into the engine of a car and became stuck.
California 18-year-old becomes youngest to visit every European country
Odd News // 18 hours ago
California 18-year-old becomes youngest to visit every European country
April 5 (UPI) -- A California teenager celebrated his 18th year by becoming the world's youngest person to visit every country in Europe.
Well-traveled porcupine relocated from hotel parking lot in Iowa
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Well-traveled porcupine relocated from hotel parking lot in Iowa
April 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Iowa responded to a hotel parking lot to relocate an unusual non-native animal: a porcupine.
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 tickets for a single Pick 4 lottery drawing and won 20 times, for a total prize of $100,000.
Piranha-like pacu fish caught in South Carolina lake
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Piranha-like pacu fish caught in South Carolina lake
April 5 (UPI) -- A teenager fishing in a South Carolina lake made a "once-in-a-lifetime" catch -- a South American pacu fish.
Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach
April 5 (UPI) -- A nonprofit doing a beach survey in Texas found a message in a bottle that had been launched by a vacationer in Jamaica several months earlier.
Cat rescued from underground pipe with help from multiple businesses
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Cat rescued from underground pipe with help from multiple businesses
April 5 (UPI) -- A cat trapped in an underground pipe in Utah was rescued with help from animal services, wastewater treatment, plumbing service and excavation company personnel.
Alligator spotted on Texas highway was a plastic replica
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator spotted on Texas highway was a plastic replica
April 5 (UPI) -- A Texas animal shelter said personnel responded to calls about an alligator on a busy highway, but they arrived to find the reported reptile was a plastic toy.
First Contact Day celebrates the future history of 'Star Trek'
Odd News // 1 day ago
First Contact Day celebrates the future history of 'Star Trek'
April 5 (UPI) -- First Contact Day, celebrated annually on April 5, commemorates the date humanity met its first extraterrestrial species in the "Star Trek" franchise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long
South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long
Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach
Message in a bottle floats from Jamaica to Texas beach
Piranha-like pacu fish caught in South Carolina lake
Piranha-like pacu fish caught in South Carolina lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement