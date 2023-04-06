Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 6 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman recaptured a Guinness World Record when her afro hair style was measured at 9.84 inches tall, 10.4 inches wide and 5.41 feet in circumference.

Aevin Dugas, 47, of Reserve, first held the world record for largest afro on the living person (female) in 2010, when her hair had a circumference of 4 feet and 4 inches.

The record was broken in 2020 by New York woman Simone Williams, whose hair measured 4 feet, 10 inches in circumference.

Guinness World Records confirmed Dugas has now recaptured the title.

She has been growing her hair out for 24 years.

"I was tired of using dangerous chemicals to permanently straighten my hair," she told GWR. "Those chemicals have now been linked to cancer and there's a major lawsuit going on so I'm glad I left them alone years ago."

Dugas said she wears her long hair in a variety of styles and typically only brings the afro out for special occasions "because it can be a bit much."

"People have different reactions to my afro," she said. "Some just yell things in admiration, some stare, some walk up and ask questions then some just walk up and take a little tug. I've learned to just give them a little pop on the hand with a few words of choice. I won't repeat them here."