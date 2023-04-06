Connecticut's 'Croc king' collects more than 2,000 pairs of Crocs

|Advertisement
"There's so many things I could say about them, they're so stylish, they're fun, they're comfortable and to me it's always like each pair is an empty canvas," he told CT Insider.
Sandtiger's collection now features 2,127 different pairs of Crocs, and he regularly updates the count on his Instagram page.
The collection, which includes celebrity collaborations and promotional shoes like the fried chicken-scented KFC Crocs, recently earned Sandtiger a featured appearance on Vice TV reality series Most Expensivist, hosted by rapper 2 Chainz.
"To me every day is a new day to change up the style and paint that canvas how you want, dress those Crocs how you want," Sandtiger said. "You make them as beautiful as you want and it's a work of art."
Sandtiger said he is hoping his collection will earn him a Guinness World Record for largest collection of Crocs. He said he also hopes to one day show off his collection in a "Crocseum."