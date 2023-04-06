Connecticut's 'Croc king' collects more than 2,000 pairs of Crocs

Connecticut man Doogie Lish Sandtiger has collected more than 2,000 pairs of Crocs. Photo courtesy of Crocs/Facebook

April 6 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man known as the "Croc king" is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for his collection of more than 2,000 pairs of the divisive footwear. Doogie Lish Sandtiger, 32, said his initial distaste for the rubber clogs changed when he got his first pair at the age of 16.

"There's so many things I could say about them, they're so stylish, they're fun, they're comfortable and to me it's always like each pair is an empty canvas," he told CT Insider.

Sandtiger's collection now features 2,127 different pairs of Crocs, and he regularly updates the count on his Instagram page.

The collection, which includes celebrity collaborations and promotional shoes like the fried chicken-scented KFC Crocs, recently earned Sandtiger a featured appearance on Vice TV reality series Most Expensivist, hosted by rapper 2 Chainz.

"To me every day is a new day to change up the style and paint that canvas how you want, dress those Crocs how you want," Sandtiger said. "You make them as beautiful as you want and it's a work of art."

Sandtiger said he is hoping his collection will earn him a Guinness World Record for largest collection of Crocs. He said he also hopes to one day show off his collection in a "Crocseum."

