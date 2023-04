The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said a porcupine, an animal not native to the state, was relocated from the parking lot of a Sioux City hotel. Photo by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources/Facebook

April 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Iowa responded to a hotel parking lot to relocate an unusual non-native animal: a porcupine. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post that personnel responded to the parking lot of a Sioux City hotel on a report of a wandering porcupine.

The department said porcupines are not native to Iowa, but they have occasionally wandered in from neighboring states.

The post said the porcupine was relocated "to a more suitable wildlife area outside of town."

DNR researchers collected some quills and fecal samples from the porcupine to conduct DNA tests and try to determine where the animal originated.