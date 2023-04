Fekru Hirpo of Alexandria, Va., bought 20 identical tickets for a Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing and won 20 times, for a total prize of $100,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 tickets for a single Pick 4 lottery drawing and won 20 times, for a total prize of $100,000. The Virginia Lottery said Fekru Hirpo of Alexandria bought 20 tickets for the March 8 Pick 4 drawing with the number combination 2-5-2-7 when he visited the Four Mile Run Shell station on South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington. Advertisement

Each of Hirpo's tickets won a $5,000 top prize in the drawing, for a total prize of $100,000.

Hirpo said he doesn't usually buy large amounts of identical tickets for Pick 4, but he had a strong feeling about the March 8 drawing.

The winner said he doesn't yet know what he will do with his winnings.